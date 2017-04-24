Forestry official says Okefenokee refuge fire could burn 6 months

By Published: Updated:
(File: WCCO)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Officials say a wildfire that has scorched 76 square miles near the Georgia-Florida state line may keep burning for the next six months.

The fire was sparked by lightning April 6 inside the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. It grew by 76 percent over the weekend as winds pushed flames deeper into areas of the swamp parched by drought. Susan Granbery of the Georgia Forestry Commission says Monday there was no immediate threat to communities outside the vast refuge.

More than 430 firefighters and support personnel are working to contain the fire. Granbery said only a big rainstorm will be able to extinguish the blaze, and forecasters predict that may not happen until November.

A 2011 wildfire inside the refuge burned for a full year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s