CPD arrests suspect in North Oakley Drive shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga — Police say a suspect in Sunday afternoon’s shooting on North Oakley Drive is behind bars.

Major Gil Slouchick confirms to WRBL 34-year-old Clarence Leon Moore was arrested later Sunday evening and charged with aggravated, assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

As News 3 reported, officers were called to the 500 block of North Oakley Drive around 1 p.m. where they found Branden Whales suffering several gunshot wounds. Whales was taken to Midtown Medical Center Emergency Room where he continues to recover from life-threatening injuries.

Moore will appear in Recorder’s Court at 2 p.m. Tuesday.