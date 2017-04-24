Confederate monuments in New Orleans coming down amid death threats

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu says the city won’t be deterred in its plans to remove three more Confederate monuments amid death threats and criticism Monday.

Landrieu says during a morning news conference the Liberty Place monument was removed because it had been erected to honor the killing of police officers by white supremacists. The 1891 obelisk was dedicated to the Crescent City White League, which attempted to overthrow a biracial Reconstruction government in New Orleans after the Civil War.

The Liberty Place monument was driven away in pieces around 5:35 a.m. Monday. Workers who took down the obelisk could be seen wearing bullet-proof vests, military-style helmets and scarves to hide their faces.

New Orleans city leaders say the precautions were in response to death threats by supporters who want the monuments to stay.

A group opposing the removals says the process has been flawed from the start and claims it lacks transparency.

The Monumental Task Committee in a news release calls the Liberty Place obelisk’s removal in the pre-dawn darkness and hiding workers faces “atrocious government.”

The Liberty Place monument is just one of four confederate memorials to be removed in coming days. The other statues include ones of Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and P.G.T. Beauregard and Confederate States of America President Jefferson Davis.

Mayor Landrieu says the city will not release times and dates for the other three monuments’ removals to protect the workers.