Columbus State sweeps Peach Belt Conference Tournament Championships

Cougars Win PBC Tournament

April 23, 2017 (Sunday)

FLORENCE, S.C. – The ninth-ranked and top-seeded Columbus State University men’s tennis team captured the Peach Belt Conference tournament championship with a 5-2 victory over fourth-ranked and second-seeded Armstrong State on Sunday. The tournament was played at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.

The tournament championship was the second in program history for the Cougars, who also took the title in 2014.

CSU will learn its NCAA opponent on Tuesday night during the selection show at 8:30 p.m.

“I’m extremely proud of the guys,” head coach Evan Isaacs said. “This group has worked hard all season long and the results are reflective of the time they have put in.

“We’re playing great tennis right now and we have to keep this momentum rolling into the NCAA Tournament.”

Columbus State (21-3) set the tone for the match early, taking two of three doubles matches.

Zach Whaanga and Matei Avram picked up their biggest win of the season with an 8-3 triumph over the sixth-ranked duo in the country. KP Pannu and Maceij Kierkus then added an 8-2 win over the No. 19 pair.

Armstrong State (18-7) did manage to salvage a win in doubles play with Paul Sprengelmeijer and Jorge Vargas falling 8-5 at third doubles.

The Pirates evened the match at two as Matei Avram dropped a 6-2, 6-2 match at fourth singles.

Pannu pushed the Cougars back in front with a 6-4, 6-0 win over the eighth-ranked singles player in the country. Vargas then brought the Cougars within one point of the match, winning 6-4, 6-3 at fifth singles. Whaanga sealed the victory, getting a win by default at second singles.

Shao-Yu Yu was up a set when play was stopped, while Sprengelmeijer was down in the second set.

Singles competition

#43 KP Pannu (CSU-M) def. #8 Luca Cerin (ARM) 6-4, 6-0 Zach Whaanga (CSU-M) def. #13 Alberto Caceres (ARM) 6-6 (6-4), 99-0 Paul Sprengelmeijer (CSU-M) vs. #48 Ignacio Hernandez (ARM) 2-6, 2-4, unfinished Jan Porteset (ARM) def. Matei Avram (CSU-M) 6-2, 6-2 Jorge Vargas (CSU-M) def. Alvaro Cruz Chomorro (ARM) 6-4, 6-3 Shao-Yu Yu (CSU-M) vs. Bjorn Kurtze (ARM) 6-4, 2-4, unfinished

Doubles competition

KP Pannu/Maciej Kierkus (CSU-M) def. #19 Luca Cerin/Ignacio Hernandez (ARM) 8-2 Zach Whaanga/Matei Avram (CSU-M) def. #6 Jan Porteset/Alberto Caceres (ARM) 8-3 Bjorn Kurtze/Lorenzo Camilli (ARM) def. Paul Sprengelmeijer/Jorge Vargas (CSU-M) 8-5

COURTESY CSU SPORTS INFORMATION

Lady Cougars Capture PBC Tournament Title

April 23, 2017 (Sunday)

FLORENCE, S.C. – For the first time in program history, the seventh-ranked and top-seeded Columbus State University women’s tennis team won the Peach Belt Conference Tournament on Sunday defeating fourth-ranked and second-seeded Armstrong State 5-3. The tournament was played at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.

The Lady Cougars snapped Armstrong State’s run of 13 consecutive PBC Tournament titles. CSU will find out its next opponent with the NCAA selection show Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

“I can’t say enough about this group,” head coach Evan Isaacs said. “They have worked so hard for four years and they continue to check off goals that we set when they were freshmen.

“The girls realize that the job is not done though, and our ultimate goal is still out there.”

Columbus State (22-2) took a 2-1 advantage after doubles play to kick off the championship match.

Camila Tobar and Kirsa Utech rolled 8-2 at second doubles, while Rachael Williams and Giorgia Vitale won by the same mark at the third spot.

Armstrong State (22-4) got on the board in a top-five showdown at first doubles as Beatriz Leon and Beatriz Lopez fell 8-4.

The match evened at two apiece as the Pirates downed Utech 6-1, 6-2 at first singles. Olivera Tadijin seesawed the Lady Cougars back in front however, winning 6-4, 6-0 at the sixth spot.

Vitale then lost 6-2, 6-2 at third singles to tie the match at three.

Lopez and Leon took it from there winning at second and fifth singles, respectively, to seal the championship. Lopez picked up a 6-2, 6-3 win over the 17th-ranked player in the country, while Leon was victorious 6-3, 6-4.

In the lone unfinished match, Tobar was ahead 4-1 in the third set.

Singles competition

#5 Lena Lutzeier (ARM) def. #29 Kirsa Utech (CSU-W) 6-1, 6-2 #43 Beatriz Lopez (CSU-W) def. #17 Tatjana Stoll (ARM) 6-2, 6-3 #22 Diana Stomlega (ARM) def. #21 Giorgia Vitale (CSU-W) 6-2, 6-2 Camila Tobar (CSU-W) vs. Alice Patch (ARM) 7-5, 3-6, 4-1, unfinished Beatriz Leon (CSU-W) def. Tamri Chalaganidze (ARM) 6-3, 6-4 Olivera Tadijin (CSU-W) def. Lenka Styblova (ARM) 6-4, 6-0

Doubles competition

#3 Lena Lutzeier/Diana Stomlega (ARM) def. #5 Beatriz Leon/Beatriz Lopez (CSU-W) 8-4 Camila Tobar/Kirsa Utech (CSU-W) def. Lenka Styblova/Tatjana Stoll (ARM) 8-2 Rachael Williams/Giorgia Vitale (CSU-W) def. Alice Patch/Tamri Chalaganidze (ARM) 8-2