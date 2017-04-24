City of Auburn under Phase I Drought Watch

AUBURN, Ala.- The City of Auburn Water Works Board enacted a Phase I Drought Watch on Friday in accordance with the city’s drought management plan. This watch includes voluntary water restrictions.

Assistant Director of the Water Resource Management Department, Matt Dunn said the decision was made based on a number of factors that the city has seen and anticipates. Dunn said the city has seen well below amounts of rainfall for the past three months. More specifically, Dunn said the city is seven inches of rain behind where it should be this time of year.

Dunn said Lake Ogletree, the city’s primary source water supply. He added that 65-70% of the city’s drinking water comes from Lake Ogletree, and that it is about three feet below full-pool level.

In addition, the city is also expecting increased water demands for this time of year, but the city said there is no need to panic.

“We have plenty of water,” Dunn said. “This is more making sure we are being proactive to manage our reservoir throughout the year as well as to make sure our customers are being smart with their water use.”

Customers are also reminded of the following steps to make the most efficient use of watering year round and especially during voluntary restrictions:

Water at efficient times of the day to prevent evaporation due to heat and wind (after 8:00 PM and before 8:00 AM). Check your sprinkler timer and make adjustments as needed.

Check sprinkler heads and adjust them as needed to keep water on your lawn, trees and shrubs and to keep water off of the street, driveway and sidewalk.

Check your sprinkler system for leaks and make repairs in a timely manner to minimize water losses.

Do not leave manual sprinklers or running hoses unattended. If watering manually, use a kitchen timer to remind you to turn off the water.

Eliminate washing houses or paved surfaces unless for public health or safety reasons.

Repair water leaks and leaky toilets.

Customers are also reminded of the following steps to save water:

Take shorter showers.

Do not let the water run while brushing your teeth, washing your face or washing dishes by hand.

Only run full loads of laundry or dishes.

The American Water Works Association defines water conservation as doing more with less, not doing without. By working together we can preserve the water supply and possibly prevent the need for mandatory restrictions. For more information, please contact the Water Resource Management Department at 334.501.3060.