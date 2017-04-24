Attempted robber shoots store clerk in Woodbury

WOODBURY, Ga. (AP) — State investigators and local police are searching for a gunman who shot a convenience store clerk in Woodbury, about 100 miles south of Atlanta.

WSB-TV reports the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Woodbury Police Chief Wesley Favors says the shooter first pointed a handgun at a janitor and demanded money from him at the Quick Stop on Main Street.

Favors says the clerk then swung a stick at the suspect, who shot the clerk in the shoulder.

Chief Favors says the bullet went through the clerk’s back, but he was still able to call 911 and is expected to survive.