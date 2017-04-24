2017 Miss Phenix City Princess Pageant

PHENIX CITY, Ala.– A group of Phenix City parents are pushing their children topartcipate in beauty pageants across the valley.

In fact, they’re preparing their kids before they even reach their first birthday

Dozens of young girls are competing for title of Miss Phenix City Princess.

Although these girls are too young to compete in the official Miss Phenix City Pageant, this opportunity gives them plenty of time to practice before they hit the big stage.

Ama Tear the emcee said The Miss America organization is the largest provider of scholarships.

“Every award that’s given out has to have a scholarship attached to it,” said Tear.

Nicole McDaniel has two daughters competing in the pageant,.

Avery is 11 months-old and Amani is 9 years old.

She believes her girls aren’t too young to prepare for the future.

“They know that if they’re not doing good in school, no outside activities. I think that’s really important and especially scholarships, anything that can help save money while they go to college is perfect.”

This is the first time Ariel Green has brought her daughter to compete in a pageant.

Green is already planning for her daughter’s higher education.

“The scholarship money is a real good thing, especially for the people who really need it because college is a lot of money and if you could win money that would be really great.”

Meanwhile, Amani says she is looking to go for gold.”

“I want to go to college and be in the Olympics like Gabby Douglas.”

For more information on the Official Miss Phenix City Pageant click here.