Man arrested in Eufaula drug bust

By Published:
Willie Blackshire faces several charges in connection to a Eufaula drug bust.
Willie Blackshire faces several charges in connection to a Eufaula drug bust.

EUFAULA, Ala. – Eufaula Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives partnered up to arrest a man believed to be involved in a drug operation. Police arrested Willie Blackshire from Eufaula Friday night.

Law enforcement also seized a number of drugs and weapons in the search as well. Blackshire is currently in Eufaula City Jail. He is awaiting his bond hearing this coming week. He faces drug and weapon possession charges.

Blackshire could face additional charges at both the state and federal levels.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s