Man arrested in Eufaula drug bust

EUFAULA, Ala. – Eufaula Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives partnered up to arrest a man believed to be involved in a drug operation. Police arrested Willie Blackshire from Eufaula Friday night.

Law enforcement also seized a number of drugs and weapons in the search as well. Blackshire is currently in Eufaula City Jail. He is awaiting his bond hearing this coming week. He faces drug and weapon possession charges.

Blackshire could face additional charges at both the state and federal levels.