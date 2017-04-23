Columbus man shot several times on North Oakley Dr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. – A Columbus man is recovering in the hospital, after police say he was shot Sunday afternoon in Southeast Columbus.

Columbus Police say Branden Whales was shot several times in the 500 block of North Oakley Drive around 1 p.m. Sunday. Police tell News 3 Whales went to the Midtown Medical Center Emergency Room, where he is recuperating from life threatening injuries.

Whales has since been stabilized at the hospital. Police continue to investigate the scene. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, or if police have anyone suspected in the shooting.

The Columbus Police Robbery and Assault division has taken over the case. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 706-653-3400.