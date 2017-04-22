House of Heroes gives back to local veteran

PHENIX CITY, Ala.– One local organization is thanking veterans across the valley for their hard work and sacrifice.

The House of Heroes organization is working with the Golden Acres Baptist Church to renovate the Dwelly’s home.

Staff sergeant Elliot Dwelly served in Desert Storm, Bosnia and in Operation Iraqi Freedom during his 20 year military career.

SSG Elliot Dwelley said “I have short term memory loss, so it’s a real bother for me to try and keep up with things. My wife has been the one handing out and looking for help and we were able to find it right there.”

With the help of House of Heroes, he and his wife Tammy were able to transform their current home into their dream home.

“Our home needed painting, a little outside work, and the deck is wonderful. They actually threw that in,” said Tammy.

Susan wood, the Executive Director of House of Heroes, says their mission is to honor military families.

The Staff Sergeant was presented with the American flag.

Wood says without volunteers, none of this would be possible.

“Funding is very important, we need the money, but without the volunteers… You help us actually carry out our mission to help these veterans, so thank you,” said Wood.

Renovations are expected to be completed Sunday.

If you’re interested in helping make a difference in a veteran’s life click here.