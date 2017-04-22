Community comes together to beautify the South Side of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Folks on the south side of Columbus are joining up in an effort to beautify the area and create a new reputation.

Dozens of people came together this morning for” Winterfield cleanup day”.

Volunteers picked up trash and debris for several hours.

The clean-up started at the boys and girls club off of Cusseta road and ended at martin Luther king Junior Elementary School.

News 3 spoke with the Barbara Weaver, the Principal who coordinated this clean up and she says it’s crucial for kids to respect and maintain their communities.

Public Work’s Waste Collection Division came out to pick up dozens of full trash bags.

This was the first time Martin Luther King Junior Elementary Hosted a trash pickup.

The principal says they plan on doing another in the near future.