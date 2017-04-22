Community comes together to beautify the South Side of Columbus

By Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Folks on the south side of Columbus are joining up in an effort to beautify the area and create a new reputation.

Dozens of people came together this morning for” Winterfield cleanup day”.

Volunteers picked up trash and debris for several hours.

The clean-up started at the boys and girls club off of Cusseta road and ended at martin Luther king Junior Elementary School.

News 3 spoke with the Barbara Weaver, the Principal who coordinated this clean up and she says it’s crucial for kids to respect and maintain their communities.

Public Work’s Waste Collection Division came out to pick up dozens of full trash bags.

This was the first time Martin Luther King Junior Elementary Hosted a trash pickup.

The principal says they plan on doing another in the near future.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s