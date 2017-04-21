Weekend: Cold Front Sweeps Through

After 11 straight days of high temperatures in the mid-80s, a cold front will finally reach Alabama and Georgia to give us a break in the unseasonably warm weather. In addition to a return to normal temperatures, our best prospects for rain since the first week of April will accompany the front.

The front is part of a storm system tracking east across the southern tier of the U.S. over the weekend. Rain and thunderstorms were already rumbling across Oklahoma and the Texas panhandle Friday morning and will regenerate later today. As the front passes eastward on Saturday, more storms are expected to develop from Mississippi into Alabama during the afternoon. This activity could reach west Georgia late Saturday night and early Sunday, though it is likely to diminish overnight.

Depending on the speed of the system, which varies from model to model, we could be in position for redevelopment of a few stronger storms later on Sunday which could also bring more significant rains to the area. In any case the front should be east of Columbus by Sunday night, leading to very pleasant and cooler weather to begin next week.

The seasonable weather will not last long, as a quick warming trend will have temperatures reaching close to 90º by the end of next work week.

