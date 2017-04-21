Second Music and Miracles Superfest set for Saturday

AUBURN, Ala. — Stuart Dill, co-founder of Music and Miracles keeps a piece of his fellow co-founder, Kevin Brown close to him at all times.

He has a picture of the late Kevin Brown; Kevin’s widow, Stacy and last year’s Music and Miracles headliner, Kenny Chesney on his lanyard. Brown had an idea of trying to impact cancer research in a big way. Soon after, Music and Miracles was born.

Brown passed away from cancer back in November 2015, six months before the first event.

“We do say Kevin Brown has the best seat in the house, and we started saying that last year and the weather was spectacular, and the crowd was spectacular,” Dill said. “In the middle of Kenny Chesney’s set, there was a full moon so we all said that had to be Kevin winking at us, and we feel the same. We feel his presence. This is his idea. Stacy has carried the mantra and the banner this year for Kevin.”

Dill said that they are excited to be back for a second year. He said this year, they want people to come out earlier since they have a fanfest on Auburn University’s Greenspace right outside the stadium. Dill said the space opens at 11 a.m., but will have live music starting at noon until 3:30 p.m along with food vendors and more.

On Friday, crews were putting the final touches on Jordan-Hare to get the stadium concert ready. This included getting the lights and speakers put into place, constructing the barricade around the stage and more.

Production Manager Bryan Lewis said that the planning for this event had been going on for months, but work started in the stadium Monday night.

Lewis said the transformation of the stadium is amazing since they are doing so much in so little time. He adds that a lot of work goes into getting the stadium ready.

“We work 12 to 15 hour days,” Lewis said. “So, it’s a lot of work. We start every morning at seven o’clock. Actually, we come a little early because we have a safety meeting. We get everybody situated. We talk about the day and how things are going to happen, and then we start work. We make sure we have a safe environment for everybody to work in.”

Here is the schedule for Saturday:

Doors open at 3 p.m.

David Ray takes the stage at 4 p.m.

Kelsea Ballerini takes the stage at 5 p.m.

Lynyrd Skynyrd takes the stage at 6 p.m.

Thomas Rhett takes the stage at 7:45 p.m.

Blake Shelton takes the stage at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are still available for the event, and can be purchased at the Jordan-Hare Stadium Box Office or online at the Music and Miracles website.