Reports of brown water at Columbus High

COLUMBUS, Ga. — More concerns from students are coming to light Friday after student leaders called a meeting with school board members this week.

It was the first of its kind. One student says, a brown-colored water fountain issue has been around for quite some time, but she says nothing has been done. Friday night, school board and school district members also weigh in.

Student leaders held nothing back, when bringing their concerns to school board members this week at Rothschild Leadership Academy in Columbus.

“Our teacher warned us about that at the beginning of the year. She’s like..she’s giving us a tour of the school and how some of the water wasn’t clean but like some water fountains were and she like advised us where to drink from,” says Amber Diehl.

Amber Diehl is a freshman at Columbus High. She says, she’s concerned about why it’s taking so long for the reported bad water issue to be fixed. Diehl says one of the fountains greets students at the school entrance.

“If you’re looking at the front of the school, on the first floor to the right, like on the right wing,” says Amber Diehl.

Diehl says, the color of the water tends to change at select fountains.

“It’s not always like brown but sometimes you can like hold it up and it’s like oh… That’s not clear,” says Amber Diehl.

Diehl explains how she feels about the reported fountain issue, not being handled.

“Not great but like I can just bring my own water I guess…Reporter: do you think that’s something you should have to do? No,” says Amber Diehl.

Her message to school officials. “If there’s a maintenance problem that’s affecting the students, it should be taken care of and not be an on-going issue,” says Amber Diehl.

School board members respond.

“There is a work order process to go through. You know..first bring that attention to the school principal. It needs to start there and the principal will follow the protocol and process of getting his maintenance serviced,” says Pat Hughley-Green.

And if that doesn’t work, “It needs to rise to another level so we can find out the work order that is not getting completed,” says Hughley-Green.

The Muscogee County School District is also weighing in. According to Director of Communications, Valerie Fuller, there have been no reports of any brown water coming out of any fountains at Columbus High.

It’s not clear whether district officials have actually checked for any possible fountain issues.

Student leaders plan to hold another meeting with the school board to further address concerns. Students and school board members agree having these kinds of talks are good steps to take.