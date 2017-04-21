Razor recalls over 150k motorized RipStik boards

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Razor is voluntarily recalling about 158,000 RipStik Electric Motorized Caster Boards due to safety hazards, the company announced Thursday.

The recall comes after more than 700 customers reported problems with the rear wheel locking up while using the board.

Four injuries have been reported, including one loose tooth and three scrapes and bruises.

The company advises consumers to immediately stop using the recalled caster boards, and contact Razor for a free repair kit.

The recall pertains to boards purchased at Target, Toys R Us, Walmart, and other stores nationwide, and those bought online at Amazon.com, Razor.com, Target.com, toysrus.com and Walmart.com and other websites from February 2016 through April 2017.

The boards cost $180 each.