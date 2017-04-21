Rape case lawyer: Women good at lying because they’re “weaker sex”

By Published: Updated:
In this April 18, 2007, file photo, defense attorney Steve Farese Sr., speaks in Selmer, Tenn., in the trial of Mary Winkler, who was eventually convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the March 2006 shooting death of her preacher husband, Matthew Winkler. Farese is being criticized for telling a Tennessee jury that women are “especially good” at lying because they “the weaker sex.” (AP PHOTO/RUSSELL INGLE, FILE)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (CBSN) — A defense lawyer is being criticized for telling a Tennessee jury that women are “especially good” at lying “because they’re the weaker sex.”

The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports attorney Steve Farese made the comments during closing arguments of the trial of Mark Giannini, a wealthy businessman accused of raping a woman who came to his house for a job interview. Farese maintains that the sex was consensual and has questioned the woman’s credibility.

Memphis Area Women’s Council executive director Deborah Clubb calls Farese’s comments “absolutely despicable.”

Farese tells the newspaper his job “is not to care if anybody gets offended” and “smart people will see it for what it is.”

In 2015, CBS affiliate WREG reported Giannini’s attorney referred to one of the victim’s as a porn star and suggested she’s after Giannini’s money. Farese also called the former employee who testified against Giannini a prostitute.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s