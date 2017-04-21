Our Kitchen: Rum Bundt Cake

INGREDIENTS
For the cake:
- 1 pack yellow cake mix 9 (16.5 oz.)
- 1 pack vanilla instant pudding
- 4 eggs
- ½ cup natural vegetable oil
- 1 cup Richland Rum or ½ cup Richland Rum and ½ cup water
- 1/2 cup finely chopped pecans (optional)
Rum Sauce for cake:
- ¼ cup Richland Rum
- ½ cup Richland Almost Rum Unrefined Sugar Cane Syrup
- 1 stick ( 4 oz. )butter
STEPS
- Preheat oven to 325F
- Grease and flour Bundt pan
- Spread chopped pecans evenly in the bottom of the pan.
- Combine all remaining ingredients, mix well and pour into pan
- Bake for 50-60 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and when cooled, remove cake from Bundt pan.
- Drizzle Richland Rum Sauce over cake
- Combine ingredients slowly heat at medium heat.
- Drizzle over cake while still warm