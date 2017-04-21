Our Kitchen: Rum Bundt Cake

By Published: Updated:

INGREDIENTS 

For the cake:

  • 1 pack yellow cake mix 9 (16.5 oz.)
  • 1 pack vanilla instant pudding
  • 4 eggs
  • ½ cup natural vegetable oil
  • 1 cup Richland Rum or ½ cup Richland Rum and ½ cup water
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped pecans (optional)

Rum Sauce for cake:

  • ¼ cup Richland Rum
  • ½ cup Richland Almost Rum Unrefined Sugar Cane Syrup
  • 1 stick ( 4 oz. )butter
  • Combine ingredients slowly heat at medium heat.
  • Drizzle over cake while still warm

STEPS

  1. Preheat oven to 325F
  2. Grease and flour Bundt pan
  3. Spread chopped pecans evenly in the bottom of the pan.
  4. Combine all remaining ingredients, mix well and pour into pan
  5. Bake for 50-60 minutes.
  6. Remove from the oven and when cooled, remove cake from Bundt pan.
  7. Drizzle Richland Rum Sauce over cake
