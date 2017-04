FORT MITCHELL, Ala. — A fire broke out at a Fort Mitchell mobile home Friday afternoon around 5:30 p.m.

Fort Mitchell Volunteer Fire Department says no one was hurt in the fire, but the back door to the mobile home was damaged.

The fire happened at a mobile home located in the 900 block of Highway 165.

The fire is currently under investigation and being treated as arson, according to Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor.