Local veteran gets home upgrades thanks to House of Heroes

COLUMBUS, Ga — Volunteers from a Columbus church honored one woman for her military service with some much needed upgrades to her home.

U.S. Army veteran Caronica Lyde says the volunteers from Northside Baptist Church changed her life. Not only that, the volunteers are part of the House of Heroes project and affect the lives of veterans in need around the country.

“I mean, there are a lot of elderly people that are veterans that need stuff done in their homes, and they don’t have the funds, they are not able to get to the right people,: Lyde says. “They probably don’t know anybody to help them and this is the organization for that.”

Lyde’s home was treated to new wood trimming, shutters and outside paint, among several other projects.

If you would like to join the House of Heroes volunteer team, call the local chapter at 706-569-7011.