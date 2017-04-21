Lawmakers vote to declare Alabama ‘right to life’ state

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Lawmakers have passed a proposal to declare Alabama a “right to life” state in the state constitution.

The Alabama Senate passed the motion 25-7 on Thursday as part of what the Republican leadership dubbed “pro-life day” in the chamber.

The proposal would write into the Alabama Constitution that it is state policy to recognize and support the sanctity of unborn life.

Montevallo Republican Rep. Matt Fridy’s bill says it would make clear that the Alabama Constitution “does not protect the right to abortion.”

Critics argue the measure is an example of men dictating what women can do with their bodies.

The move would be largely symbolic unless the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, the decision that legalized abortion.

The bill moves back to the House for more debate.