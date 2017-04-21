German soccer team bus bombing suspect bet against the team

BERLIN, Germany (AP) — German prosecutors say they believe a 28-year-old German-Russian man suspected of carrying out a bombing attack on the Borussia Dortmund soccer team’s bus acted alone.

Prosecutors’ spokeswoman Frauke Koehler told reporters Friday that according to the latest information, there are “no indications of possible helpers or accomplices.”

Suspect Sergej W. was arrested by authorities early Friday morning in the vicinity of the southwestern city of Tuebingen and was expected to be brought before a judge later Friday.

The suspect came to the attention of investigators because he had made “suspicious options purchases” — taking out a five-figure loan to bet on a drop in the clubs’ stock on the day of the attack.

The bombing wounded one player, central defender Marc Bartra, who had to have surgery on his arm and wrist and will be out of action for several weeks.