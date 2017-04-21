Georgia officer seen in video hitting man asks for job back

Associated Press Published:

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia police officer fired after authorities said a video showed him hitting a man in the face during a traffic stop wants his job back.

Mike Puglise, a lawyer for Michael Bongiovanni, says the former Gwinnett County police sergeant this week asked the human resources department to reinstate him. Puglise says Bongiovanni’s request will be reviewed by the county merit board.

Bongiovanni was fired April 13 after police said video shot a day earlier showed Bongiovanni hitting Demetrius Hollins as he stood with his hands up. Puglise says Bongiovanni was following procedure and using an elbow strike, a defensive tactic taught by the FBI.

Also fired was another officer, Robert McDonald, who was seen in video stomping on Hollins’ head. It wasn’t clear if he’s also asking for his job back.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s