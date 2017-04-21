CPD seeks help finding 72-year-old man with dementia

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga — The Columbus Police Department asks for the public’s assistance to find a disabled man with dementia.

Police say 72-year-old Charles Cline was last seen by his family on Thursday, April 20th. He is driving a 1999 Chevy Silverado 2500 long bed pickup truck with extended cab, champagne in color similar to the one pictured above. There is a dent on the tail gate, Texas Tag DKL7111.  There is a Marine Corps decal on the tail gate.

Cline is 6’1″ and weights about 145 pounds. He has brown eyes, grey hair and  a grey beard. He was last seen wearing a brown tee shirt with “MOD” on the front.  The shirt has an orange stripe and the word pizza on the back.  He is wearing blue jeans and denim slip on shoes.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Charles Cline please call the Columbus Police Department 911 center. You can also reach detectives at 706-653-3400 or 706-653-3449.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s