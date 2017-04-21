CPD seeks help finding 72-year-old man with dementia

COLUMBUS, Ga — The Columbus Police Department asks for the public’s assistance to find a disabled man with dementia.

Police say 72-year-old Charles Cline was last seen by his family on Thursday, April 20th. He is driving a 1999 Chevy Silverado 2500 long bed pickup truck with extended cab, champagne in color similar to the one pictured above. There is a dent on the tail gate, Texas Tag DKL7111. There is a Marine Corps decal on the tail gate.

Cline is 6’1″ and weights about 145 pounds. He has brown eyes, grey hair and a grey beard. He was last seen wearing a brown tee shirt with “MOD” on the front. The shirt has an orange stripe and the word pizza on the back. He is wearing blue jeans and denim slip on shoes.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Charles Cline please call the Columbus Police Department 911 center. You can also reach detectives at 706-653-3400 or 706-653-3449.