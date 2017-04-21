Coroner identifies man killed in Buena Vista Road crash

COLUMBUS, Ga — The Muscogee County Coroner identifies to News 3 the man killed when an accident on Buena Vista Road sent him flying Thursday night.

Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms 44-year-old Donnie Jermaine Sims was killed in the crash in the 5200 block around 10:30 p.m. Bryan says Sims was completely ejected from the vehicle and suffered severe trauma.

Police say another person was also in the car with Sims at the time, but was not seriously hurt. They are still working to learn the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.