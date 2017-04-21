Columbus police seeking help locating missing 24-year-old

WRBL Staff Published:
Courtesy: Columbus Police Department

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

24-year-old Geann Porter was last seen at New Horizon located at 1220 2nd Avenue at 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 21.

Geann Porter is described as:

  • 5’11” in height
  • 150 pounds
  • Brown eyes
  • Black braids

According to police, Porter was wearing a pair of blue and white Nike sneakers, lime green shirt with white pants.

Any information pertaining to Geann Porter please contact 911 or Detective Ralph Dudley with the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449 or (706) 653-3400.

