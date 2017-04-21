Capital murder indictments issued for 2 Opelika men involved in August 2016 murder-robbery

LEE COUNTY, Ala. — Two Opelika men involved in a murder robbery plot back on August 30, 2016 received capital murder indictments Friday.

26-year-old Martez Simmons and 25-year-old Marquavious Howard already incarcerated in the Lee County Detention Facility were issued capital murder indictments by a Lee County Grand Jury.

According to a release, these charges stem from a following event which occurred on August 30, 2016 around 10:35 p.m. The Columbus Police Department responded to a burning vehicle call on Old Cusseta Road. The burning vehicle was a white 2005 Chrysler Town and County Minivan. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of its discovery and belonged to Fast Service Cabs out of Opelika.

The next morning around 6:30 a.m. the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a motorist who reported seeing the deceased body of a man on the side of the road near the intersection of Lee Road 401 and Lee Road 170 in Salem.

Deputies located an individual who suffered from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to his head. The victim was identified as 67-year-old William Foreman of Opelika.

He was also the owner of the taxi which had been discovered burning in Columbus, Ga. The case was ruled a homicide. Martez Anthony Simmons and Marquavious Tirrell Howard were both linked to this case and later arrested for their involvement in the murder of William Lewis Foreman.

Anyone with information regarding this case is requested to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334.749.5651 or Lee County Crime Stoppers at 1.888.522.7847.