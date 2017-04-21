Area teams advance to state baseball playoffs

COLUMBUS, Ga – Several area teams punched their tickets to the state baseball playoffs on Thursday with wins over region and crosstown opponents. In Georgia, three local teams from class 4A will have a shot at the state championship. While in Alabama, Auburn and Central will get the same chance in class 7A.

Columbus High School swept Carver in a doubleheader, 13-2 and 6-0 to advance as a top seed from Region 1. Hardaway got a pair of no-hitters from their pitchers in back-to-back wins over Westover, 9-0 and 11-0. Northside upset Americus-Sumter as a No. 3 seed on the road, 10-3 and 16-0. The Shaw Raiders season came to an end with losses to Cairo, 7-0 and 10-1.

The Auburn Tigers, who played for the AHSAA 7A state championship in 2016, topped Smiths Station 11-1, to earn the top seed from the area for class 7A. Central will be the No. 2 seed from the area.

The Georgia state playoffs will begin April 28. The Alabama state playoffs will begin next week.