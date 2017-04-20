Weekend Start: Dry, then Saturday late storms

Fair skies mainly for Friday with the potential of a stray shower but unlikely, since we begin to see a drier air mass lift ahead of the actual cold front by Saturday. The cold front enters the region Saturday late evening or late afternoon from 7 to 9 PM would be the window with some showers and storms across the entire area and gusty winds along this line. We are not expecting anything severe at this time, just a few strong gusts associated with some storms. Less sunshine on Sunday. We’ll see more clouds than sun with the clouds advancing. Lower 60s and lower 50s, with some mid to upper 70s through Tuesday and more sunshine. The rain we’ll receive will not amount to too much but at least everyone will see rain.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast