Weather Aware Day: Late Saturday through Sunday

I’m looking for mainly disruptive weather for Late Saturday 9PM across Alabama-Sunday morning Noon? This is still very fluid.

This system doesn’t have the same characteristics of our early April event but with the nature of this set-up in a very unstable atmosphere-plus a few weak disturbances (short waves) riding along the front will increase thunderstorm activity. Disruptive weather and timing makes this a WAD.

Finally, your seven day forecast: Fair weather skies mainly for Saturday. We’ll begin to see a drier air mass lift ahead of the actual cold front by Saturday. The cold front enters the region Saturday late and after midnight through Sunday morning, with a few storms potentially becoming strong. Some showers and storms across the entire area will have gusty winds along this line. Hard to see sunshine on Sunday and Monday with the cooler air advancing. Lower 60s and lower 50s with some mid to upper 70s through Tuesday and more sunshine. The rain we’ll receive will be measurable…,5″-1.00″.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast