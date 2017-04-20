Police find missing baby, man who stole car with child inside

UPDATES:

4:52 AM — Police say 19-month-old Moriah Rudolph has been found safe, and the suspect Jimmy Lee Wells is now in custody.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer Police are currently searching for a stolen 2001 Chevy Monte Carlo with a 19-month-old child inside.

The vehicle was stolen from a gas station at 31 19th Street South Wednesday evening. Bessemer PD says the suspect is 32-year-old Jimmy Lee Wells.

Police are asking for people to be on the look out for a 2001 Chevy Monte Carlo, which is black with red stripes. The vehicle’s tag number is 3650AV9.

Sgt. Cortice Miles with Bessemer PD provided this description of the child: “Moriah Rudolph, black female, 19 months old, 34 inches tall, 24lbs, hair in a ponytail. Wearing blue top that says “Yum Yum”, and purple and green shorts.”

Police stressed this was not a carjacking.