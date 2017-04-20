Our Kitchen: Strawberry Pie

INGREDIENTS
- 2 cups of chopped strawberries
- 2 cups of whole strawberries
- 1 Lemon
- 2 Tablespoons of Butter
- 1 cup of Sugar
- 3 Tablespoons of Cornstarch
- 1 Pie crust
- 1 can of Whip Cream
STEPS
- Pre-cook pie crust.
- Add chopped strawberries, lemon juice, butter, sugar to a pot on medium heat.
- Add in corn starch very slowly to prevent glaze from clumping.
- As the glaze heats, be sure to smash strawberries to your liking.
- Let the glaze thicken to your liking, be sure to let the glaze cool before doing anything further.
- Fill your cooked pie crust with the whole strawberries.
- Add your glaze over the strawberries.
- Top it all off with your whip cream. Enjoy!