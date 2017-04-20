Our Kitchen: Strawberry Pie

By Published: Updated:

INGREDIENTS 

  • 2 cups of chopped strawberries
  • 2 cups of whole strawberries
  • 1 Lemon
  • 2 Tablespoons of Butter
  • 1 cup of Sugar
  • 3 Tablespoons of Cornstarch
  • 1 Pie crust
  • 1 can of Whip Cream

STEPS

  1. Pre-cook pie crust.
  2. Add chopped strawberries, lemon juice, butter, sugar to a pot on medium heat.
  3. Add in corn starch very slowly to prevent glaze from clumping.
  4. As the glaze heats, be sure to smash strawberries to your liking.
  5. Let the glaze thicken to your liking, be sure to let the glaze cool before doing anything further.
  6.  Fill your cooked pie crust with the whole strawberries.
  7. Add your glaze over the strawberries.
  8. Top it all off with your whip cream. Enjoy!

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s