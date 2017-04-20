Once critical of global deals, Trump slow to pull out of any

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) — The “America First” president who vowed to extricate America from onerous overseas commitments appears to be warming up to the view that when it comes to global agreements, a deal’s a deal.

President Donald Trump’s campaign rhetoric is colliding with reality, from NAFTA to the Iran nuclear agreement to the Paris climate accord.

The U.S. has yet to withdraw from any of these economic, environmental or national security deals despite repeated pledges to rip up, renegotiate or otherwise alter them, as Trump’s past criticism turns to tacit embrace of several key elements of U.S. foreign policy.

Trump had called the Iran deal the “worst” ever, and claimed climate change was “a hoax.” But in place of action, the Trump administration is only reviewing these agreements.