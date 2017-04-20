Louisiana police arrest Georgia fugitive wanted for rape, kidnapping

OIL CITY, La. (AP) — A Georgia man wanted for the rape, robbery and kidnapping of his girlfriend has been arrested in north Louisiana.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies picked up 30-year-old Alfredo L. Capote on Tuesday at an apartment complex in Oil City. The Times reports deputies went to the apartment complex after connecting Capote to an ongoing counterfeit check operation.

Capote, originally from Atlanta, was wanted on a warrant from Gwinnett County Police for the rape last April, armed robbery, kidnapping and sexual battery of his girlfriend, Jokisha Brown.

Three months later, Brown was shot to death while sitting in her car at a strip mall where she had visited a beauty salon, one day before her 36th birthday. Georgia law enforcement says Capote is a “person of interest” in her homicide.