Looking Forward to the Weekend

Our prolonged stretch of warm and dry weather is due for a break, and we’re in line to pick up not only some rain this weekend but also a return to more seasonable temperatures.

Columbus picked up a welcome .39″ rain at the airport on Wednesday from an isolated afternoon shower, but other parts of the city and much of the area didn’t see any precipitation. With high pressure building in again, we’ll have little chance for rain in the next couple of days.

A storm system will emerge from the southern Rockies on Friday, heading eastward through Oklahoma and Arkansas on Saturday. This system holds better prospects for rain in our area as it moves through Saturday night and Sunday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected. The cold front will pass through quickly on Sunday, leading to cooler, less humid, and sunny weather to begin next week.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast