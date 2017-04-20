Homeless man exposes himself to woman walking on Riverwalk

COLUMBUS, Ga — A local homeless man is in Muscogee County Jail after a woman says he exposed himself to her on the Columbus Riverwalk.

An arrest report says 34-year-old Jeremy Murray now faces charges for public indecency.

The victim says she was walking on the Riverwalk at about 11:25 p.m. when she saw a man lying on the ground in front of the restrooms. Thinking the man was hurt, she says she started to walk towards him when he suddenly exposed himself to her.

The woman says she immediately walked away and called police. Officers arrived moments later to find Murray still in the same spot pleasuring himself. He told officers he was homeless and had been living on the Riverwalk for about a month.

Murray was taken into custody and will appear in court at 2 p.m. Thursday.