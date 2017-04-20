Holocaust survivors remembered

COLUMBUS, Ga. — They lived daily in constant fear of discovery and had no food from nearby farms.

Today the National Infantry Museum held a day of remembrance for those who survived the holocaust. Students from McBride Elementary School conducted a candle light ceremony and called out survivors names one by one to celebrate their legacy.

Art work created by local children is a symbol of hope for those that were of what could be described as one of the darkest times in history.

“We dedicate this candle to those who we miss spiritual and physical resistance of our people during Nazi Regime. We dedicate this candle to those people who were called upon as public witnesses and the world’s crime child’s. May they find strength and courage to cope through their surgent’s of their darkest memories.”

The remembrance ceremony wrapped up with a documentary showing what it was like to be forced to live during such a horrific event.

It’s something those who survived the ordeal will never forget.