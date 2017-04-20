CPD arrests woman suspected of shooting man in the face

Related Coverage Woman on the run suspected of Andrews Court Apartments shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga — Police have found and captured a woman suspected of shooting a man in the face early Tuesday morning.

Police say 36-year-old Shanita Cannon faces charges for aggravated assault, convicted felon in possession of firearms, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Cannon is a suspect in the shooting of 32-year-old Tavonne Glaze.

As News 3 reported, Glaze was found shot in the face in the Andrews Court Apartments on Cusseta Road Tuesday just before 7 a.m. Police say he made it through surgery and is expected to survive.

Cannon will appear in Recorder’s Court at 2 p.m. Friday.