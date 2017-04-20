CPD arrests woman suspected of shooting man in the face

By Published:
Shanita Cannon (Muscogee County Jail)

COLUMBUS, Ga — Police have found and captured a woman suspected of shooting a man in the face early Tuesday morning.

Police say 36-year-old Shanita Cannon faces charges for aggravated assault, convicted felon in possession of firearms, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Cannon is a suspect in the shooting of 32-year-old Tavonne Glaze.

As News 3 reported, Glaze was found shot in the face in the Andrews Court Apartments on Cusseta Road Tuesday just before 7 a.m. Police say he made it through surgery and is expected to survive.

Cannon will appear in Recorder’s Court at 2 p.m. Friday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s