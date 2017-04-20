Columbus fire, EMS to hold woodland search & rescue practice

COLUMBUS, Ga — Members of Columbus Fire and Emergency Medical Services will practice a full scale woodland search and rescue exercise Thursday morning into the afternoon.

A press release says the drill will be on a vacant lot across the road from NCR on Technology Parkway. Search and rescue activities will likely last between about 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The exercise will involve around 50 people and numerous response vehicles. Residents should also expect to see a Blackhawk medivac helicopter in the area practicing a “patient extraction”.

The release says Columbus residents should not be alarmed to see the activities and organizers will do their best to make sure they do not impede traffic on Technology Parkway.

The drill will be observable from the road.