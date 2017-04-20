Busy year for protests could cost Washington millions

By Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2017 file photo, a crowd fills Independence Avenue during the Women's March on Washington, in Washington. The major protests in Washington that have greeted President Donald Trump’s first year in office are set to return in force, continuing an already expensive year for city officials who work to keep people safe during mass gatherings. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) — The protests that have greeted President Donald Trump’s first year in office are set to return in force.

Organizers are promising rallies in Washington for a variety of mostly liberal causes in the coming weeks, hoping to capitalize on the momentum of massive demonstrations in the immediate aftermath of Trump’s inauguration.

For the city, the unusually busy year for protests could turn out to be expensive. There’s a real chance the District of Columbia government will burn through the money it gets every year from Congress to cover police overtime and other costs.

Just this spring, protests are planned around science, climate change, immigrants’ rights, gay rights and arts funding. Last weekend, demonstrators called on Trump to release his tax returns.

