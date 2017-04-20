Athletes of the week: Hardaway Hawks track & field

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Hardaway Hawks track team has established itself as one of the best in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Not even a late afternoon rain shower and a wet track could slow down the Hardaway High track team. This past weekend, the Hawks runners did what very few others have done before them. They won both the girls and boys division of the Muscogee County School District track meet.

On the girl’s side Jozalyn Albright was the top performer. Teammates Sandra Stevens and Yvonne Mitchell finished 3rd and 4th respectively.

Meanwhile on the boy’s side Courtland Dixon out ran the competition. Teammates Juquan Milian and Korraye Russ brought home a second and 4th place finish.

Although its been a good season for these Hardaway runners. The season is far from being over. Next up for these athletes says Coach Gibson, are the sectionals followed by state competition.