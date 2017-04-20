Missing 1-year-old child located safely

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:
Zy'Koby Clark (L), Tiarra Ingram (R) Courtesy: ALEA Community Information Center

UPDATE:

04/20/17 3:46 p.m. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency cancels missing child alert for 1-year-old Zy’Koby Clark after he was located safe.

LINEVILLE, Ala. — The Lineville, Alabama Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 1-year-old Zy’Koby Clark.

He may be traveling with Tiarra Ingram in a 2003 silver Pontiac Grand Prix with an Alabama tag of 43CR742.

Clark was last seen wearing green checkered shorts, a white t-shirt and blue/grey zip up shoes at the post office around 10:20 a.m. in Lineville on Thursday, April 20.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Zy’Koby Clark or Tiarra Ingram, please contact the Lineville Police Department at (256) 396-5533  or call 911.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s