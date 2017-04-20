3 AU softball players arrested on marijuana charges; suspended indefinitely

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn police confirm Hayley Fagan, Makayla Martin and Brittany Maresette were arrested around 12:47 Thursday morning for possession of marijuana 2nd degree and drug paraphernalia.

We are waiting for police to release more information regarding the circumstances surrounding their arrests.

Auburn police will not confirm the three women are players on the Auburn University Softball team. However, a News 3 search of the AU Softball roster confirms their names and photographs.

The Auburn Athletics Department confirms all three players have been suspended indefinitely for violating team rules.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s