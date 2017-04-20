3 AU softball players arrested on marijuana charges; suspended indefinitely

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn police confirm Hayley Fagan, Makayla Martin and Brittany Maresette were arrested around 12:47 Thursday morning for possession of marijuana 2nd degree and drug paraphernalia.

We are waiting for police to release more information regarding the circumstances surrounding their arrests.

Auburn police will not confirm the three women are players on the Auburn University Softball team. However, a News 3 search of the AU Softball roster confirms their names and photographs.

The Auburn Athletics Department confirms all three players have been suspended indefinitely for violating team rules.