Testimony begins in Peachtree Mall murder trial

By Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — On Wednesday testimony began In the Peachtree Mall murder case.

Three defendants are on trial for allegedly killing a Columbus father who was shopping with his young daughter Last Easter weekend.

Xzavien Jones, Teka Young and Terrell McFarland are all facing charges of murder, aggravated assault and gang membership.

All three suspects are pleading not guilty to those charges.

Eyewitness testimony and surveillance videos are playing a big role in this case.

The Peachtree Mall security cameras were able to capture the shooting from several inside cameras.

Prosecutors argued those cameras caught the suspects running into the parking lot… Just moments after the shooting occurred.

Today’s portion of the trial wrapped up around 6:30 p.m. and will pick up again tomorrow morning at 9 a.m.

