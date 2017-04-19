Pop-up Possible, Otherwise Warm and Dry

The remainder of this week will continue to feature well above average temperatures and little or no rain, until a cold front passes into the through the area over the weekend.

Daytime heating combined with an old, washed-out frontal boundary could bring a stray shower or two to Columbus and vicinity this afternoon, but the probabilities will be quite low. We’ll likely see clouds mixed with sun during the day, enough to send highs into the mid-80s for the 9th straight day.

Thursday and Friday should be dry, as the air under a building upper ridge will be stable. A frontal system and associated upper trough will dig southeast from the Plains, bringing us our first good chance of rain in two weeks as the front moves in Saturday night and Sunday. The front will be followed by a fresh air mass taking over the early part of next week featuring a drop in temperatures and less humidity.

