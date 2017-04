VALLEY, Ala. — Valley police are looking for a man who was reportedly touching himself inside the Valley Arby’s on 20th Avenue.

Investigators say it happened Tuesday morning.

A customer reported the incident to the manager who called police. We’re told when the manager went to approach the man, he ran out the door.

Police say they do not have a good description of the suspect. Police are urging residents to be aware and call them immediately if you see this of behavior.