Phenix City honors organ donors for Donate Life Month

PHENIX CITY, Ala — April is Donate Life Month, a time to encourage awareness of the need for organ donors. The Phenix City Council took time out to honor the cause by offering a proclamation at its April 18 meeting.

Angela Hoffernan who advocates for organ donation traveled from Dadeville to accept the honor from Mayor Eddie Lowe.

Mayor Lowe and the city council members say it is important to recognize the need for organ donors because life is the greatest gift humans can give each other.

Hoffernan stressed that organ donors should be sure their loved ones know of their decision to be organ donors.