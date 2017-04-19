Outdoor Weekend Events April 21st – 23rd

There are some awesome events outdoors this weekend!

Listen to some tunes by the River City Horns at Uptown’s Friday Night Concert Series on the 1100th Block of Broadway from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. edt.

Run 3.1 miles or a 1-mile fun run at Wynnton United Methodist’s Midtown Classic Saturday morning from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. edt.

Learn about different resources at the free Autism Awareness Resource Fair and Family Fun Day! There will also be kids activities including bouncy houses and carnival games outside the Pop Austin Rec Center in Columbus on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. edt.

Or enjoy Georgia’s Strawberry Festival in Reynolds Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.!

This weekend’s highlighted event is Oxbow Meadows’ Reptile Fest and Earth Day Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. edt. There is a $5 admission fee, which goes right back to Oxbow to continue to provide resources and learning opportunities to the community!

Kerstin Motsch is Oxbow’s Environmental Educator and Volunteer Coordinator. She says the family-friendly event is put on to get people connected with nature.

“Reptile Fest usually focuses on Georgia’s native reptiles. We like to bring people in who have reptiles to show and we do displays and shows and people can come watch and get to know some of Georgia’s native reptiles, and also some exotics as well,” says Motsch.

This year the festival falls on Earth Day so there will be local businesses and community members to talk about sustainability. There will be additional activities and learning opportunities as well.

“We’re gonna have crafts, face-painting and activities for kids. We’re also going to have rain barrel workshops and the canopy trail tour so it’s gonna be fun for all ages,” adds Motsch.

More information on Reptile Fest can be found here.