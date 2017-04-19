Ossoff, Handel head to congressional runoff after 18 candidate scramble

DUNWOODY, Ga. (AP) — Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel will meet in a runoff for a greater Atlanta congressional seat with national implications.

Ossoff, a 30-year-old former congressional staffer, fell a few percentage points shy of an outright victory amid an 18-candidate scramble in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District. Ossoff’s campaign harnessed opposition to President Donald Trump to lead in the typically conservative district.

Handel finished second as the top Republican candidate.

A two-month runoff campaign will test both parties ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

Ossoff has pitched himself as a check on Trump and an opponent to Washington gridlock. Handel is a former Georgia secretary of state and has largely avoided talking about Trump, who lagged other Republicans in the district last November.

The winner will succeed Republican Tom Price, who resigned the seat to join Trump’s administration as health secretary. But the matchup in greater Atlanta’s northern suburbs is just as much about Ossoff and Handel acting as proxies for the nation’s roiled political atmosphere.