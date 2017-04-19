Opelika man arrested on child pornography charges

LEE COUNTY, Ala. — An Opelika man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

According to a release, on Monday, April 17 33-year-old Joshua Miller was arrested and charged with three counts of production of obscene matter containing visual depictions of a person under 17 years of age.

Lee County Deputies received information from a concerned citizen who reported they had found a cell phone at their home in Opelika that contained child pornography.

Investigators were able to recover evidence that established a direct connection to Miller which resulted in a warrant being issued for his arrest.

A child depicted in the videos has been identified as a member of the Miller’s family. It appears Miller recorded the images at his home located in Opelika in the 200 block of Lee Road 712.

A search warrant revealed additional electronic devices that will require technical forensic examination to determine if evidence exists that could lead to additional charges.

The case is still being investigated and Miller is being held in the Lee County Detention Facility on a $76,000 bond.