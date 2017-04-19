Man found dead in Cusseta Road church parking lot

By Published: Updated:
(File: CBS News)

COLUMBUS, Ga — Police units are on their way to a homicide scene where a man was found shot to death in a church parking lot.

Coroner Buddy Bryan tells News 3 he pronounced the man dead on the scene at 2403 Cusseta Road around 7:30 a.m.

Major Gil Slouchick says the investigation is still in its very early stages and no further information is available at this time.

An online search reveals the address belongs to the Believers In God A.O.H. Church of God.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.

